COLUMBUS HISTORY

Columbus Area Historical Society
1971
Mrs. William (Margaret) Tiedt was named local correspondent for the Columbus Journal Republican to cover local visits, vacation plans, reunions and special gatherings.
Four area residents appeared in the Beaver Dam Community Theatre’s production of “Fiddler on the Roof.” They were Karen Ashley, Bruce Harville, Dan Burnard, and Rosie Zeidler.
1981
Joyce Lienke was appointed Tuesday to replace Eugene Bergum as the Columbus City Council first ward seat. Lienke is the first woman on the council since Eileen Van Roo was appointed in 1971. Van Roo later was elected to an additional term.
Mayor Rod Schroeder’s appointments to a new Police and Fire Commission included Doug Eickelman, Rod Coughlin, Lorna Will, Randy Lueders and Pat Lang.
1991
A new event and a big crowd attraction during the 4th of July celebration were the pig races sponsored by area businesses.
A bill introduced recently into the State Assembly to commemorate the first landing of Christopher Columbus by designating and marking U.S. Highway 151 from Madison to Fond du Lac the Christopher Columbus Quincentenary Highway.
2001
Heidi Schmidt became the new Fall River Schools superintendent. Schmidt had served as principal at Brodhead Middle School.
Representatives from Channel 3’s Live at Five news program participated along with area boy and girl scouts, and the Oscar Mayer Weinermobile for a “Backyard Barbecue” at the scout cabin. The cabin, originally built for the Boy Scouts, was built in 1938. A second building which was the original Columbus Sportsman’s Club was moved to the park in 1925. Later the two buildings were combined into one building.
Follow us on Facebook at Columbus, WI Area Historical Society, or email museumcahs@gmail.com. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the second and fourth Saturday of the month or by appointment.