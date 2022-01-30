COLUMBUS HISTORY

Columbus Area Historical Society

1972

Columbus Federal Savings & Loan Association was offering an interest rate of 5% on all savings accounts.

The village of Reeseville marked the 67th anniversary of a fire that swept through downtown Resseville that destroyed more than one-half of the businesses on South Main Street. The blaze took place on Jan. 20, 1909.

1982

Bridget and Brenda Geiger were two of the 100 Columbus Girl Scouts selling Girl Scout cookies for their annual sale running Jan. 29-Feb. 9.

Forty-six Cub Scouts competed in their annual Pinewood Derby. Eight-year-old winners were Joey Vale, Billy Frish, and John Fitzgibbon. Nine-year-old winners were Rick Smith, Craig Hendricks, and Mike Kluetzman. And, 10-year-old winners were Steve Black, Dave Baxter, and Paul Kirchberg. Overall winner was Steve Black.

1992

The Columbus City Council agreed to sell land on Tower Drive to the 1st National Bank for the relocating from James Street to allow for an expansion by American Packaging Corp. The company is looking at a $15.5 million plant expansion that would employ more than 160 employees within three years.

Gary Buzzell and Don Oliver received gold watches for their 25 years of service with Mosinee Converted Products by vice-president of operations Jim Werwinski.

2002

Sixty-seven businesses were nominated for the Manufacturer of the Year Award. Included in the list were Maysteel of Columbus and Northwoods Paper Converting of Fall River.

Columbia County Sheriff Steven Rowe announced that all 20 county patrol cars would be equipped with Medtronic Lifepak 500 defibrillators. Columbia County received a grant to offset the cost.

Follow us on Facebook at Columbus, WI Area Historical Society, or email museumcahs@gmail.com.