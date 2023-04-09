Columbus Area Historical Society

1973

Otto Ninabuck was honored by the town of Elba at its annual meeting for his 45 years of service to the town.

The Columbus-Fall River Jaycees along with Stadler Electric donated lights that were scheduled to be installed at the Fireman’s Park tennis courts.

1983

Four candidates were running for two seats on the Columbus Public School Board in the April election. The candidates were Joe Roche, Julia Hoffman, Devon Barrix, and Robert Bergum. Running for the office of Columbus mayor were Vincent Bergstrom and Peter Kaland.

An Antiques Mall in the Columbus Industrial Complex, 239 Whitney St., opened its doors on Saturday, April 9 featuring antiques, collectables, furniture and consignments according to complex owner Dan Amato. Norm and Virginia Hageman managed the business.

1993

The Columbus High School yearbook staff sponsored an All-Star Intramural basketball team versus a faculty team. Members of the student intramural team were Joe Brown, Lyle Elske, Jerrod Fox, Darren Gmeinder, Chris Gosnell, Josh McIntyre, Pat McNicol, Tim Olson, John Pratt, Andy Shepard and coach Ben McCormick. The faculty team included Antioho, Hintzman, Jansen, Kauffeld, O’Brien, Rikli, Thies, Titus, Urban, and Zahn.

Winners in the Knights of Columbus free-throw shooting contest were Liz Katz, second-place, and Kelli Liverseed, first-place.

2003

Veteran Columbus alderman Bill Wendt, who served as alderman for eight years was elected mayor with 855 votes, write-in candidate Debra Huntley, 530 votes; and former mayor Joseph Marks, third with 322.

Columbus residents Bernard and Elaine Baerwald were chosen to be the 2003 Fourth of July Parade Marshals. They were chosen for their volunteer work in the Columbus area.

