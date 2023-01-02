COLUMBUS HISTORY

Columbus Area Historical Society

1972

After having been reportedly sold, unsold, and put out for bids again the county teachers college property was sold to L. M. Anthon Construction Company of Columbus for $25,500.

The Walter Lewke farm has been in the family for the past 100 years. Walter’s grandfather, Charles Lewke, emigrated from Germany and bought the 40 acre farm Dec. 26, 1872, for $1,400.

1982

Kurt Kraft, who passed away in July, fed the resident mallard duck population along River Roads for more than 20 years. Upwards of 100 ducks gather at the open water below the bridge on the Crawfish River looking for food. Kurt’s wife Hilda planned to continue the tradition but needed donations of corn for the ducks.

Sarah Beier, 14, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Eugene Beier was named the Citizen Publishing Co. “Carrier of the Year.” A newspaper carrier since November 1981 was selected from 120 eligible carriers.

1992

Columbia County Conservation speech winners for fifth grade at Dickason Middle School were Andrew Basler, Spring Krause, Lindsey Schoenherr, and Andrea Reyknovski.

St. Jerome’s held its Christmas Concert entitled “A Diary of Christmas Joy.” Narrators were Carolyn Becker and Michael Choudoir.

2002

Columbus Middle School students raised $2,000 with their Student Council annual penny war. The money collected was sent to the Columbus/Fall River Food Pantry, The seventh-graders won and were treated to a pizza party.

Marilyn Grueneberg, treasurer of the Greater Columbus Recreation Committee, gave Lee Columbus a $2,500 check for the restoration of the Columbus Scout Cabin. Lee Columbus was chairman of the Scout Cabin Restoration Committee.

Follow us on Facebook at Columbus, WI Area Historical Society, or email museumcahs@gmail.com. The Columbus WI Area Historical Society is looking for a new home for its museum. If anyone has ideas on where to locate, contact Peter Kaland, society president.