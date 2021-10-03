COLUMBUS HISTORY

Columbus Area Historical Society
1971
The Rudy-Patrick Company, headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, purchased the Kaasa Seed Company plant and warehouse. L. J. Kaasa, former owner, ran the business for 38 years. Prior to that Kaasa was the agriculture teacher at Columbus High School.
Repairs and maintenance done by Howard Gaumitz to the clock on top of city hall has the clock back in working order. Repair work required that Gaumitz get right up into the workings of the clock.
1981
The Columbus High School Band took second-place in their division for first year competitors at Verona High School. Mike Ajango directed the band in its first year of competition.
Tom Duffy and Edwin Jaeger were honored as 50-year members of the Columbus Chamber of Commerce at a special banquet.
1991
The residents of Columbus could once again feel safe drinking city water after the bacteria contamination problem was solved and they no longer had to boil their water before using it. The two grocery stores in Columbus gave out more than 5,000 gallons of bottled water to the public. The contamination was attributed to bird droppings that entered the water tower through three covers over openings on the top of the tower shifted to allow an opening.
The Columbus Community Hospital expanded its services with the addition of a state-of-the-art Picker CT Scanner.
2001
Members of Brownie Girl Scout Troop 799 went to Camp Brandenburg for three days and two nights of camping. For many of the girls it was their first camping experience.
All K-12 girls in Columbus, Fall River, Beaver Dam, and East Bristol were invited to a Father-Daughter Sock Hop at the Pavilion. Girls were encouraged to get out their poodle skirts, or capri pants and a kerchief for around their neck or hair.
