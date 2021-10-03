COLUMBUS HISTORY

Columbus Area Historical Society

1971

The Rudy-Patrick Company, headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, purchased the Kaasa Seed Company plant and warehouse. L. J. Kaasa, former owner, ran the business for 38 years. Prior to that Kaasa was the agriculture teacher at Columbus High School.

Repairs and maintenance done by Howard Gaumitz to the clock on top of city hall has the clock back in working order. Repair work required that Gaumitz get right up into the workings of the clock.

1981

The Columbus High School Band took second-place in their division for first year competitors at Verona High School. Mike Ajango directed the band in its first year of competition.

Tom Duffy and Edwin Jaeger were honored as 50-year members of the Columbus Chamber of Commerce at a special banquet.

1991