COLUMBUS HISTORY

Columbus Area Historical Society

1970

Senator William Proxmire was the speaker at a luncheon held at the REC building.

Grade A milk prices for bottled milk topped $6 per hundred weight at an all-time record price of $6.03.

1980

When temperatures drop and ice forms on the Crawfish River, Clarence “Shorty” Salzwedel is out at the ice skating keeping an eye on the kids. Salzwedel has been supervising the skating rink for the past 37 years.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A group of 13 high school students spread their version of Christmas cheer around Fuller Street School to the delight of school children and staff. Hosted by Ruth Gero the program bore a slight resemblance to the Grand Old Opry.

1990

Work began on a $40,000 addition to St. Stephen’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 221 N. Main St. in Fall River. The project included the enclosure of the front steps and the installation of a lift to make it easier to enter the church.