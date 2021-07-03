COLUMBUS HISTORY

Columbus Area Historical Society
1971
The 30th anniversary of the modern day Driver License Law enacted in 1941 was celebrated. Before 1941 motorists were issued driver licenses for a quarter each, with no examination or road test required.
Caldwell Lumber Co. was selling gallons of Mautz Exterior House Paint for $4.99 per gallon.
1981
Featured entertainment at the 4th of July Main Stage were the “Polka King” Frankie Yankovic’s Band and a rock and roll group called Dr. Bop and the Headliners
Richard Sheard was again in charge of the Fireworks for the 4th of July, a task that he started doing in 1972.
1991
Bauer Financial Reports, Coral Gables, Florida Research firm announced that the First National Bank was awarded a five star rating as one of the safest, most creditworthy banks in the United States. Nationally less than 25% of federally chartered banks received the five star rating.
Fifteen-year-old Jenny Marks of Columbus won a special sweepstakes that entitled her to be a Milk Duds Celebrity Batgirl with access to the field before a game between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Seattle Mariners.
2001
Columbia County Crime Stoppers were investigating the theft of three Holstein heifer calves rom a Columbus Township farm. Police reported that the calves were black and white in color and were born in May or June of this year.
In recognition of his strong management of the community’s locally owned utility Columbus Water & Light superintendent John Andler received the American Public Power Association’s Larry Hobart Seven Hats National Award at its National Conference in Washington D.C. Andler has led the department for 14 years.
