 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COLUMBUS HISTORY
0 Comments
top story
MEMORY LANE - FROM COLUMBUS JOURNAL ARCHIVES

COLUMBUS HISTORY

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Columbus Area Historical Society

1971

The 30th anniversary of the modern day Driver License Law enacted in 1941 was celebrated. Before 1941 motorists were issued driver licenses for a quarter each, with no examination or road test required.

Caldwell Lumber Co. was selling gallons of Mautz Exterior House Paint for $4.99 per gallon.

1981

Featured entertainment at the 4th of July Main Stage were the “Polka King” Frankie Yankovic’s Band and a rock and roll group called Dr. Bop and the Headliners

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Richard Sheard was again in charge of the Fireworks for the 4th of July, a task that he started doing in 1972.

1991

Bauer Financial Reports, Coral Gables, Florida Research firm announced that the First National Bank was awarded a five star rating as one of the safest, most creditworthy banks in the United States. Nationally less than 25% of federally chartered banks received the five star rating.

Fifteen-year-old Jenny Marks of Columbus won a special sweepstakes that entitled her to be a Milk Duds Celebrity Batgirl with access to the field before a game between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Seattle Mariners.

2001

Columbia County Crime Stoppers were investigating the theft of three Holstein heifer calves rom a Columbus Township farm. Police reported that the calves were black and white in color and were born in May or June of this year.

In recognition of his strong management of the community’s locally owned utility Columbus Water & Light superintendent John Andler received the American Public Power Association’s Larry Hobart Seven Hats National Award at its National Conference in Washington D.C. Andler has led the department for 14 years.

Follow us on Facebook at Columbus, WI Area Historical Society, or email museumcahs@gmail.com. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the second and fourth Saturday of the month or by appointment.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Lake Michigan Drownings

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Gabryshak, Kelly I
Obituaries

Gabryshak, Kelly I

BEAVER DAM—Kelly I. Gabryshak, age 25, died unexpectedly at her home in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin on June 25, 2021, with her Mother by her side.

Statz, Lisa M.
Obituaries

Statz, Lisa M.

BEAVER DAM—Lisa M. Statz, age 52, of Beaver Dam, passed away on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at Froedert Hospital in Milwaukee

Gabryshak, Kelly
Obituaries

Gabryshak, Kelly

BEAVER DAM—Kelly I. Gabryshak, age 25, died unexpectedly at her home in Beaver Dam, Wis., on June 25, 2021, with her mother by her side.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News