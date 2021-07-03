COLUMBUS HISTORY

Columbus Area Historical Society

1971

The 30th anniversary of the modern day Driver License Law enacted in 1941 was celebrated. Before 1941 motorists were issued driver licenses for a quarter each, with no examination or road test required.

Caldwell Lumber Co. was selling gallons of Mautz Exterior House Paint for $4.99 per gallon.

1981

Featured entertainment at the 4th of July Main Stage were the “Polka King” Frankie Yankovic’s Band and a rock and roll group called Dr. Bop and the Headliners

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Richard Sheard was again in charge of the Fireworks for the 4th of July, a task that he started doing in 1972.

1991

Bauer Financial Reports, Coral Gables, Florida Research firm announced that the First National Bank was awarded a five star rating as one of the safest, most creditworthy banks in the United States. Nationally less than 25% of federally chartered banks received the five star rating.