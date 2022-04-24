COLUMBUS HISTORY

Columbus Area Historical Society

1972

Columbus Mills, Inc. was granted a permit by the Wisconsin DNR to transfer ownership of Udey’s Dam to the Vita Plus Corporation of Madison. It was also ordered that repairs be made to the dam.

Representatives of rural townships, who had been withholding tax money as a protest of high taxes, asked the Columbus School District to cut next year’s budget by 5%.

1982

Badger Disposal landfill operator Vern Weedman announced that he planned to convert part of the old Stokely Van Camp plant into a solid waste transfer station and voluntary recycling center. The compacted waste was then transferred to a landfill near Mayville.

High winds and flooding kept Columbus municipal workers busy all week. All area high school sporting events were cancelled. Up to three inches of rain fell overnight swelling the Crawfish River over its banks and overloading the sewer system. Winds gusting over 60 mph caused lost power to some 400-500 residents.

1992

An old fashioned butcher shop returned to Columbus at Steve and Eric’s IGA grocery store. Allan Miller, formerly with Brokopps’s Meat Market will be managing the meat department.

Sarah Sampolinski, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Dennis Sampolinski was chosen as one of the 384 student to participate in “Science World ’92.”

2002

An art class was started by local artist Susan Stare in Columbus in 1973 and sponsored by Madison Area Technical College and held at the Columbus Senior Center. She officially quit teaching in June 2001, but continues to attend the classes when available. The class continues under the leadership of the Columbus Art Association.

Officer Craig Kadinger celebrated the anniversary of his 20th year on the Columbus police force. Kadinger started in law enforcement with the Dodge County Sheriff Department in 1974. He also worked at the state fair for the last 22 years. For many years he has also served as the Columbus High School police liaison.

