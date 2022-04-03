COLUMBUS HISTORY

Columbus Area Historical Society

1972

Charles “Charlie” Fuller announced the opening of a Super Valu Supermarket in Columbus in the next few weeks.

The Columbus-Fall River Jaycettes sold license plates with the Columbus nickname “Red Bud City” printed in red on a white background for $1.

1982

The Columbus FFA Club helped distribute Columbus’s share of the federal cheese surplus to eligible residents near the Senior Center.

The Columbus Rotary Club sponsored its “Springtime Harmony” barbershop show with the headlines being the Schmitt Brothers of Two Rivers, who won the 13th International Championship Quartet in 1951. Since then the brothers travelled more than two million miles and appeared on more than 2,500 programs.

1992

An educational survey results showed mixed feelings on full day 5-year-old, but respondents overwhelmingly disagreed with full-day 4-year-old kindergarten feeling it was too long for four- year-olds to handle.

All 26 members of the Columbus High School Forensic team that competed in the District Forensic Contest and earned the right to compete at the State Forensic Contest held at University of Wisconsin-Madison. Coaches were Ed Zahn and Ev Dickman.

2002

Twenty-five residents appeared at a Board of Public Works Committee meeting opposing a proposal to include sidewalks along Dix Street when it was repaved. Residents along Dix Street expressed concerns with assessments, removal of trees and inconsistent city policies on where sidewalks are required.

Ray Grueneberg retired from the Columbus Fire Department after 34 years of service. He served as one of four initial fire department EMT’s along with Whitey Klecker, Mike Lawton, and Fred Shepard.

