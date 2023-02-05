Columbus Area Historical Society

1973

Why did Columbus need a bypass? Pictured is a lineup of cars and trucks lined up back to Mullin’s Drive-Inn waiting a train to clear the highway.

Farmers & Merchants Union Bank announced the hiring of Mrs. Ray Grueneberg as a teller and Miss Rae Marie Link in the bookkeeping department.

1983

The Columbus Department of Public Works requested up to four deer from the Wisconsin DNR to replace the six deer that escaped when vandals cut a chain at the gate releasing the deer. Public Works employee Bob O’Brion noted that the park had a deer pen since the early 1940s. The Columbus Journal Republican printed a picture of Freddy, a well-liked tame deer that was killed and removed from the pen by a vandal in November 1981.

The Aetna Life Insurance Company of Madison announced the appointment of Ronald Balfanz as a sales representative in Columbus.

1993

For 12 years Fred A. Stare’s “story” graced the pages of the Columbus Journal Republican starting on April 5, 1951. Stare every week gave the readers an installment on the community called home with his “Story of Columbus.” Stare’s final article appeared in May 1963. Stare was 86 at the time and the Journal Republican decided to rerun the articles beginning the following week.

The Columbus High School Concert Choir was taking orders for singing Valentines that would be delivered on Feb. 14.

2003

Kathy’s Kreations, a local flower shop at 125 S. Ludington Ave., added a second store in Juneau.

The Columbus Chamber of Commerce honored member Sally Price in recognition of the three years she served on the Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.

