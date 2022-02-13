COLUMBUS HISTORY

Columbus Area Historical Society

1972

Sandy Derr, eighth grade student at St. Jerome’s School was named local winner of the Daughters of the American Revolution 1972 American History Month Essay Contest.

The reconstruction of Maple Avenue/Highway 60 was approved at a public hearing. The project included new sidewalks, curb and gutter, new concrete pavement and storm sewers.

1982

The Neighborhood Club of Fall River celebrated its 70th anniversary of existence with a luncheon. Annie Waterworth, a former resident joined the club in 1912, and the 93-year-old was the only living charter member. The women’s club was a social and service club.

The Columbus City Council Judiciary Committee discussed regulating garage sales with some concerns that several people were running season-long sales and that items other than household goods were being sold.

1992

Dawn Kruchoski was the winner of the “Sweetest Lips Contest” sponsored by the Journal Republican and Shopping Reminder.

John Walcott, Walcott Studio, Columbus, received an Exhibition of Merit Award in national level print competition from the Professional Photographers of America, Inc. in the 100th annual Exhibition of Professional Photography. The winning photo was of a cat named “Raja” owned by Dale and Judy Liggert of Cambridge.

2002

Monica McKenna, formerly Monica Hein of Columbus, and a 1960 Columbus High School graduate carried the Olympic torch on its way from Greece via Atlanta to the Olympic Games in Salt Lake City.

Sisters-in –law Diane Weiner of Fall River and Diane Hayden took part in a fundraising walk for breast cancer research in a three-day 60-mile walk from Kenosha to Chicago. The Avon Breast Cancer Event included 5,000 walkers.

