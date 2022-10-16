COLUMBUS HISTORY

Columbus Area Historical Society

1972

Last Saturday, between midnight and seven o’clock in the morning, vandals broke into Columbus High School and left an estimated $2,000 worth of equipment, property and cash that had been damaged, destroyed, or stolen. A hole was knocked through the wall vault to obtain money.

The new Hampden Community Center was finished and held an open house. The building was the idea of the late Emil Wiggert who in his will left $50,000 towards the building.

1982

Columbus City Council approved a building permit for Berry Builders for the construction of two 4-unit apartment buildings off Stuart Street on the city’s south side.

Three members of the Robert Keen family claimed top prizes in the Journal-Republican football contest. Brian, Robert, and Ruth Ann Keen won the top three prizes.

1992

Karen Ragus recently opened an Art Studio and Gallery on the corner of Harrison and Spring Streets in Columbus. Ragus bought and restored the 121-year-old St. Paul’s Episcopal Church. Ragus formerly taught art in the Columbus School District from 1965-68 and retired to raise a family.

Columbus City Hall recently celebrated its 100th birthday with an open house and birthday cake.

2002

Three-year-old Sarah Roche and 4-year-old Jack Anderson had fun during the Columbus Early Learning celebration. Columbus Lions Club offered vision screenings and Dr. Jim Beck offered dental screenings.

The Columbus Fire Department was organized Oct. 26, 1877, which allows it to celebrate its 125th anniversary this year. The department was divided into three companies: Hose Company, Ladder Company, and Engine Company. When the City Hall was built in 1892, the fire department was housed in the building until it moved in 1947.

