COLUMBUS HISTORY

1972

Micky & Corky’s Supper Club offered $2 Friday Lake Perch dinners and Saturday and Sunday Prime Rib dinners were $4.25.

Columbus Public Schools reported a first day attendance of 1,479 compared to 1,525 the previous year. The high school had 597 students. St. Jerome’s had 237 students and Zion had 195 students.

1982

Beginning in the 1981 school year Neil Skalitzky served as the athletic trainer for Columbus High School. He started as a manager for football coach Rod Coughlin. After graduating he followed another CHS graduate, Dennis Helweg, as a trainer for University of Wisconsin-Madison athletics.

A move to return to publication of county notices in Columbia County’s six newspapers failed at the county board meeting. Notices were only published in the Portage paper.

1992

Members of the Columbus and Fall River School Boards scheduled two joint meetings to discuss the proposed merger referendum to be voted on in the November election.

Columbus Explorer Scout Jason Henn was awarded the Eagle Scout badge. His project was to design and build a 25-foot long footbridge in Fireman’s Park. The Columbus Kiwanis Club helped in the construction. Henn is pictured with Wisconsin Athletic Director Pat Richter at the NFL Alumni Madison Chapter Banquet.

2002

Columbus Historic Landmark and Preservation Commission, as part of its 2002 projects, had new historic signs made and were available to owners of historic homes. Commission members were Carolyn Fredricks, Don Schleicher, Alice Schmidt, Arnold Weihert, Doris Hughes, Shelia Worthen and Don Nelson.

Construction crews from Lunda Construction Company began tearing out the N. Lewis Street Bridge. City officials were hopeful that the new bridge would be completed before winter.

Follow us on Facebook at Columbus, WI Area Historical Society, or email museumcahs@gmail.com. The Columbus WI Area Historical Society is looking for a new home for its museum. If anyone has ideas on where to locate, contact Peter Kaland, society president.