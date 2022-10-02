COLUMBUS HISTORY

Columbus Area Historical Society

1972

An overflow crowd of more than 200 attended the 125th anniversary of Bonnet Prairie Lutheran Church near Rio. The country church was founded by Norwegian settlers in March 1847.

The new St. Jerome’s Catholic Church was dedicated on Sept. 24, 1972, with a dedication service and mass.

1982

Four bids totaling $5,569,650 were accepted for the construction of the Columbus wastewater treatment plant making it possible for construction to begin within 60 days with 58% of the cost of the plant covered by a Wisconsin Fund Step 3 Grant Award.

Carl C. Fredrick of Fall River resigned from the Columbia Board after 34 years of service. A recent illness caused Fredrick to leave the board. In his honor, the Columbia County Administration Building was renamed the Carl C. Fredrick Administration Building.

1992

Dr. Bruce Kraus was the 1992 recipient of the Wisconsin Society of Internal Medicine’s Addis Costello Internist of the Year Award. Kraus has been in medicine for 14 years and is president of Cornucopian Health Concepts, a worksite wellness company in Columbus.

Tom, Cindy, and Ashley Schultz were honored at the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce Agri-Business dinner for outstanding milk production at their dairy farm. Their herd has also been in the top three herds in Columbia County for the last ten years.

2002

Columbus Fire Chief Butch Dykstra presented a commemorative plate to Mayor Michael Eisenga in honor of the 125th anniversary of the fire department.

The Columbus City Council approved an agreement with the Wisconsin Department of Transpiration to reconstruct the Crawfish River Bridge on E. James Street. The city cost would be $96,000 of the $620,000 total cost. The project was scheduled for 2005.

