COLUMBUS HISTORY

Columbus Area Historical Society

1971

Martin Heidke and Mary Winnfred Sharrow graduated from the University of Wisconsin–Oshkosh with bachelor of science degrees at the mid-year Commencement Ceremony.

With the end of the Federal Wage-Price Freeze, the Columbus School Board approved $18,000 to be paid to school employees that had been held back by the national wage and price freeze.

1981

The Columbus Senior Citizen Center helped Santa Claus receive and answer letters from the Fall River first grade class. Students are pictured looking over their replies.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Parts of the Columbus Water & Light Departments new substation were damaged when it was being “energized” with power and damaged the new transformer.

1991

The Columbus City Council deliberated on the request by Heartland Properties to provide eight parking spaces behind the Whitney Building on land the city purchased from Charles Paske.