COLUMBUS HISTORY

Columbus Area Historical Society
1971
Martin Heidke and Mary Winnfred Sharrow graduated from the University of Wisconsin–Oshkosh with bachelor of science degrees at the mid-year Commencement Ceremony.
With the end of the Federal Wage-Price Freeze, the Columbus School Board approved $18,000 to be paid to school employees that had been held back by the national wage and price freeze.
1981
The Columbus Senior Citizen Center helped Santa Claus receive and answer letters from the Fall River first grade class. Students are pictured looking over their replies.
Parts of the Columbus Water & Light Departments new substation were damaged when it was being “energized” with power and damaged the new transformer.
1991
The Columbus City Council deliberated on the request by Heartland Properties to provide eight parking spaces behind the Whitney Building on land the city purchased from Charles Paske.
The 18th annual toy drive of 1991 sponsored by Anchor Savings & Loan collected 187 toys throughout the Columbus area for families in need.
2001
The Columbus National Honor Society sponsored an American Red Cross blood drive at the high school with the 50 donations, which exceeded their goal by 10 units.
The Columbus Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution had the three Badger State Boys/Girls delegates as their guests, Kathryn Premo, Abby Sharpee, and Kelly Crombie.
