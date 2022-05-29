COLUMBUS HISTORY

Columbus Area Historical Society

1972

Mrs. Grace Niehoff, business teacher at Fall River High School retired after 38 years in education including 20 years at Markesan and 10 years at Fall River. Niehoff taught typing, bookkeeping, business law, and shorthand.

Fifty-two second-graders took their first communion in the new St. Jerome’s Church in a service led by Father Holzer.

1982

Dr. Clement Cheli, a long time Columbus general practitioner was inducted into the “Fifty Year Club” at the Wisconsin State Medical Society Meeting. The Society honors physicians who served patients for 50 years. His office assistant was Mary Ann Banetzke. Dr. Cheli came to Columbus in 1932.

Rick Radig became the new editor of the Columbus Journal Republican in an announcement by publisher Marshall Bernhagen.

1992

By a 3-2 margin, the Columbus City Council appointed council president Tom Christiansen as mayor in a special meeting, to replace Mayor Jim Kelsh, who had resigned the office. Five candidates vied for the position: Alvin Reynolds, Bill Wendt, Bob Jones, Al Abrams, and Christiansen. Alvin Reynolds received the other two votes.

An era came to a close with the retirement of teacher Marianne Heimerl, at St. Jerome’s School. Heimerl had many fond memories of the more than 600 students who passed through her classroom in her 25 years at the school.

2002

Columbus Community Hospital and SSM Health Care of Wisconsin signed an affiliation agreement that provided SSMHC/WI with a minority interest in CCH. “This was negotiated and agreed upon by both parties in an effort to provide an infusion of cash into CCH and for the hospital to retain local control,” Ed Harding, the CCH president and CEO said.

The Columbus High School announced the top ten students in the class of 2002.

