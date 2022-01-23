COLUMBUS HISTORY

Columbus Area Historical Society
1972
Two Stokely-Van Camp veteran employees were honored at a retirement dinner. The men were James A. Austin and Leo J. Daley. Austin a former Columbus resident last served as assistant district manager in Southern Wisconsin. Daley was associated with Stokely-Van Camp for 35 years with the last 13 years as Columbus plant manager.
Four students from Columbus received degrees from the University Wisconsin-Madison at mid-year commencement ceremonies. They were Lynn Shaw, Ann Poser, Dwight Curtis, and Dennis Lee.
1982
The intent was good, but the Fall River Fire Department had trouble with the execution Saturday. A full fire tanker truck was driven onto Lazy Lake to flood an area for ice skating. The firetruck sunk into the lake up over the wheels, and was freed by chain saws and a wrecker some seven hours later.
Columbus residents experienced near record winter weather with snowdrifts caused by 30-40 mile an hour winds. In Columbus, the mercury fell to -27 below zero. The day before the temperature reached a high of -18 below zero and schools closed early on Friday and remained closed the following Monday.
1992
Choir students at Columbus High School were fundraising by signing up people for “singing Valentines” delivered either by phone or in person on Valentine’s Day. The project was led by choir teacher Candie Douglas.
School District Administrator Tim Gavigan reported that the bids for the eight classroom addition at the Dickason Middle School came in $2,107 under budget at $898,000.
2002
A group of male Fall River students did a “Polar Bear” plunge on Lazy Lake after chopping a hole in the ice on Lazy Lake.
Winners in the girls’ competition at the Knights of Columbus Free Throw contest were Christine Johnson, 13, and Ashley Johnson age 14. Second place winners were Kim Gehrke, 13, Cheyenne Molar, 12, and Beth Kelsh, 14.
