COLUMBUS HISTORY

1972

Two Stokely-Van Camp veteran employees were honored at a retirement dinner. The men were James A. Austin and Leo J. Daley. Austin a former Columbus resident last served as assistant district manager in Southern Wisconsin. Daley was associated with Stokely-Van Camp for 35 years with the last 13 years as Columbus plant manager.

Four students from Columbus received degrees from the University Wisconsin-Madison at mid-year commencement ceremonies. They were Lynn Shaw, Ann Poser, Dwight Curtis, and Dennis Lee.

1982

The intent was good, but the Fall River Fire Department had trouble with the execution Saturday. A full fire tanker truck was driven onto Lazy Lake to flood an area for ice skating. The firetruck sunk into the lake up over the wheels, and was freed by chain saws and a wrecker some seven hours later.