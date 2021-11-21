COLUMBUS HISTORY

Columbus Area Historical Society

1971

Sentry Food Store located at 815 Park Ave. announced that it was closing its doors according to store manager Henry Endres. The store needed $60,000 in repairs to replace equipment that was already used when the store was built in 1963.

New officers for the Girl Scout Senior Troop included Deb Fahrenkopf, Kathy Kendell, Gloria Dynes, Leslie Will, Mary Jones, Janell Neesam, and Cindy Hughes.

1981

The Columbus City Council hired a new superintendent of public works. Jim Zillmer from Mayville will fill the dual role of administering the public works department and overseeing the construction and eventual operation of the new city wastewater treatment plant.

50 years ago to the day representatives of Kiwanis International members from Beaver Dam, Portage, Madison, and Waupun met at Lippner’s Blackhawk Café for the formal organization of a new local Kiwanis Club. Elton Morrison was installed as the first president at a gala reception on Jan. 27, 1932. Duke Lohr’s orchestra furnished music for dancing and the meeting lasted until 1 a.m. the following morning.

1991