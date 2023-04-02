Columbus Area Historical Society

1973

The Columbus-Fall River Jaycees had plans to clean-up the Milwaukee Road train depot in Columbus. Included were renovations to the depot building and cleaning up the surrounding grounds. Gov. Patrick Lucey designated April 27-28 as “Spruce-Up-Clean-Up Weekend” and this was one of the projects.

A late winter snow storm caused the closing of area schools and area businesses.

1983

Fall River gymnast Gina Piazza won the Class B All-Around Title at the state tournament in Wisconsin Rapids with a score of 8.56. She placed first in floor exercises, beam, uneven bars, and placed fourth in the vault.

Ethel Theede was honored for her 40 years of dedicated service at the First National Bank by the directors, officers, and staff of the bank. She began her career in March 1943.

1993

Freddy the Firetruck had a new friend as the Columbus Fire Department unveiled “Firepup.” Firepup was purchased to promote fire safety. Gerry Galston, fire education officer, will use Firepup and Freddy in fire safety presentations.

Columbus Lady Cardinal senior gymnast won the state title in the All-Around Competition at the state Division 2 meet at Wisconsin Rapids.

2003

Ryan Dean, son of Kelli Dean, danced in the production of “Coppelia” by the Dance Wisconsin ballet group. “Coppelia” is the story of a mechanical doll that comes to life.

The low budget film “broke” was created by three local graduates of Columbus High School. Andrew Basler, Mitch Dhein, and Craig Sauer wrote, directed, and produced the film. The movie was scheduled to be shown at the Orpheum Theater in Madison.

