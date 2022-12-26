COLUMBUS HISTORY

Columbus Area Historical Society

1972

About one-third of the members of the Columbus High School senior class submitted applications to institutions of higher learning according to Mrs. Delores Trumbower, guidance counselor at the high school.

Mrs. Beth Mortimer, kindergarten teacher in the Fall River School District was featured in an article on education in the Fall River School District in the Journal Republican.

1982

For the past 35 years, Clarence “Shorty” Salzwedel has been the sole proprietor of the skating rink located near Columbus Rotary Park. One thing that has made “Shorty” special was his ability to relate to children.

New members of the Columbus High School Honor Society included David Adam, Annette Derr, Michelle Frey, Theresa Gartland, Ronald Miller, Joyce Rees, Kathy Sharpee, and Cindy Stadler.

1992

The Columbus Police Department purchased new patrol cars, Ford Crown Victoria’s, with one costing $12,999 and the other at $14,995. The cars replaced a 1991 Ford Taurus and a 1990 Chevy Caprice, both in need of extensive repairs.

Dr. Craig Campbell and his wife Katie Pozzi were the new owners of the Capri Restaurant. Dr. Campbell came to Columbus in 1976, and established a surgical practice at the local hospital. The couple’s son Jeff became the manager of the Capri and had 17 years of experience in the food service industry.

2002

After a two and a half hour closed session, the Columbus City Council agreed to give Heartline Medix Ambulance service six months to determine its future as the city’s ambulance service. Heartline employed 16 EMTs and has been the city’s ambulance service for the past three years.

Lyco Manufacturing pledged $30,000 to the Columbus Community Hospital Foundation to help support the construction of a new emergency room.

The Columbus WI Area Historical Society is looking for a new home for its museum. If anyone has ideas on where to locate, contact Peter Kaland, society president.