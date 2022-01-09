COLUMBUS HISTORY

Columbus Area Historical Society

1972

Robert T. Jones resigned from the Columbus Volunteer Fire Department effective Dec. 31. Jones, who had been a member of the fire department for 16 years, cited his other job commitments. According to Fire Chief Merlin Klecker there were 34 active members of the department.

Members of the Columbus-Fall River Jaycees donated a 16mm film projector to the Columbus Public Library for use by other city and area civic organizations. Check out was limited to qualified operators.

1982

George McKay of Columbus trapped a 2 ½-year-old coyote north of Columbus. Coyotes, once rare in this area, are once again making an appearance in southern Wisconsin.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Columbus and Fall River Fire Departments battled a barn fire for four hours at the Gary Oelke farm, just east of Fall River on Lienke Road. The blaze destroyed a 30 by 80 foot barn.

1992

The Columbus Kiwanis Club conducted its annual ice skate exchange at the Columbus City Hall.