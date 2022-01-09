COLUMBUS HISTORY

Columbus Area Historical Society
1972
Robert T. Jones resigned from the Columbus Volunteer Fire Department effective Dec. 31. Jones, who had been a member of the fire department for 16 years, cited his other job commitments. According to Fire Chief Merlin Klecker there were 34 active members of the department.
Members of the Columbus-Fall River Jaycees donated a 16mm film projector to the Columbus Public Library for use by other city and area civic organizations. Check out was limited to qualified operators.
1982
George McKay of Columbus trapped a 2 ½-year-old coyote north of Columbus. Coyotes, once rare in this area, are once again making an appearance in southern Wisconsin.
Columbus and Fall River Fire Departments battled a barn fire for four hours at the Gary Oelke farm, just east of Fall River on Lienke Road. The blaze destroyed a 30 by 80 foot barn.
1992
The Columbus Kiwanis Club conducted its annual ice skate exchange at the Columbus City Hall.
Downtown property owners and all other interested citizens were invited to attend an informational meeting about the upcoming nomination of the Columbus Downtown Historic District to the National Register of Historic Places and the parallel State Register.
2002
A $3 million reconstruction of Main Street in Fall River was unveiled to the public. The project begins at Highway 16 and runs through the village to Lienke Road.
Follow us on Facebook at Columbus, WI Area Historical Society, or email museumcahs@gmail.com. The museum is open by appointment and will reopen from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the second and fourth Saturday of the month beginning in April.