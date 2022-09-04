COLUMBUS HISTORY

Columbus Area Historical Society

1972

Nine-year-old Jon Coughlin was Grand Champion of the fourth annual Columbus Cub Scout Pack 99 Soapbox Derby race.

The Robert Behl family welcomed AFS student Miguel Cobos, from Spain to their home for the 1972-73 school year.

1982

Gretchen Wendt, daughter of the Rev. and Mrs. Jerald Wendt was named Miss Columbus 1982. Ann Gero was named first runner-up and Vicky Perales was second runner-up.

Fundraising activities started for the planned purchase of a solar water heater for the Columbus Community Pool. Pat Schellin led the drive to raise $16,500 for the project.

1992

For the second time in three years, Janel Frey and her sister Amy entered two llamas in the Dodge County Fair. The Eugene Frey Farm has raised llamas for 14 years as a family business.

Joseph Zander, a first year 4-H Club member, exhibited his project at the county fair. Zander built a scale model of a farm mounted on a three-foot board. A farmhouse, barn, cornfield and cows were all part of his display.

2002

Andrew Basler, Craig Sauer, and Mitch Dhein, recent graduates of Columbus High School pulled their creative resources together to write and direct the low budget film “Broke.” The script was 94 pages long and produced a full hour and a half movie. The movie is about eight teenage students saving for a trip to Miami and is set in Columbus.

The Columbus Culver’s Restaurant held its ribbon cutting ceremony on Monday. Culver’s has expanded from its start in Sauk City to locations in 12 Midwest states.

