COLUMBUS HISTORY

Columbus Area Historical Society

1972

More than 600 people attended the Antique Show sponsored by the Columbus Women’s Civic Club at Fireman’s Park Pavillion. Connie Diancin was ticket chairman for the event.

Linda Knudson, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Edwin Knudson, was awarded a four-year scholarship from Oscar Mayer & Company to attend the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

1982

Columbus High School presented the musical “Guys and Dolls.” Lead roles were played by Bruce Cantrall, Mike Seier, Jody White, Kirsten Fuller, Jody Schmidt, and Sally Kluetzmann. Directors were Ed Zahn, Mary Roestel, and Mike Ajango.

A fundraiser Donkey Basketball game for the Booster Club included a special troupe ballet performed at halftime with local talent putting on the show.

1992

Columbus Mayor James Kelsh announced that he had not made a decision on resigning as mayor, a post that he has held for eight years. In a battled organizational meeting Mayor Kelsh stormed out of the meeting after his Council Committee assignments were rejected by a 4-2 vote.

Caleb Drolshagen, Ed Premo, and Luke Agnew, sixth graders at St. Jerome’s School participated in the 1992 Newscurrent Challenge, testing their knowledge of current events.

2002

The New Testament Baptist Church, 342 North Lewis St., celebrated its 25th year of service in the community. The first pastor was Robert Yantis, following him was Pastor Rose, and Pastor Todd Werner has served the last 10 years.

Two buildings in Columbus were included in a tour of Frank Lloyd Wright buildings in a state-wide sponsored tour. The buildings were the house of E. Clarke Arnold and the Farmers and Merchants Union Bank. The Arnold home, designed by Wright, was built by John Platz in 1954. The tour was organized to show off Wright’s different styles of architecture.

