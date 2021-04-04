 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COLUMBUS HISTORY
0 comments
MEMORY LANE - FROM COLUMBUS JOURNAL ARCHIVES

COLUMBUS HISTORY

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Columbus Area Historical Society

1971

Mert Walcott, Columbus photographer, was elected president of the Wisconsin Professional Photographers Association.

Marshall Wright was named executive secretary of the Columbus Development Corporation. The group was formed to promote new industries to move to Columbus and help existing industries.

1981

The Columbus School Board had plans for a special district meeting to discuss a bond referendum for repairs to the Dickason roof, repair of windows, and for a new high school track. The total package was $200,000.

The 142-year-old Udey Street Feed Mill was torn down by its owners. The mill was damaged in a fire in October 1978.

1991

Dr. John “Bob” Poser recounted his memories of UW-Madison baseball which was dropped by the university. Poser lettered in baseball at UW-Madison for four years, 1929-32. He then went on to the major leagues playing for the Chicago White Sox and St. Louis Browns. He also was the head coach of the Badger squad while in medical school in 1935-36. In 1929, Poser earned letters in football, baseball, and basketball.

2001

Paul Lang, customer service representative of FMC Food Tech, Columbus, presented a $2,000 grant award to Columbus Lions Club president Gerald “Jiggy” Salzwedel and secretary Mike Piekarski. The funds helped provide quality playground equipment at Meister Park.

Former UW-Madison star quarterback and current Green Bay Packer assistant coach Darrel Bevel spoke to the Columbus Rotary Club about his past, the years he spent at UW-Madison and his current job with the Green Bay Packers.

Follow us on Facebook at Columbus, WI Area Historical Society, or email museumcahs@gmail.com. The museum is closed for the winter months, but open by appointment.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Wade, Paul
Obituaries

Wade, Paul

MOUNDVILLE—Born in the Township of Moundville on April 2, 1931, Paul Sylvester Wade was called to his eternal home on Thursday, April 1, 2021.…

Fisher, Amy Jo (Buol)
Obituaries

Fisher, Amy Jo (Buol)

BARABOO—Amy Jo (Buol) Fisher was born in Baraboo, WI on June 18, 1979 to William and Cheri. On March 24, 2021 she unexpectedly left us, leavin…

Kroken, Irene R.
Obituaries

Kroken, Irene R.

BEAVER DAM—There was a beautiful sunrise Monday morning, March 29, 2021, when Jesus and Mary wrapped their loving arms around Irene R. Kroken,…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News