COLUMBUS HISTORY
MEMORY LANE - FROM COLUMBUS JOURNAL ARCHIVES

COLUMBUS HISTORY

Columbus Area Historical Society

1971

Work was underway on the new St. Jerome Catholic Church being built next to St. Jerome School on Highway 89. The new building was needed, Father Holzer pointed out, because of the size of the congregation of 1,400 members and the high costs of renovating the existing church.

Four Fall River residents, Esther Daxton, Grace Niehoff, Lou Tramburg, and Irene Tramburg were honored as 50-year members of the Fall River Chapter of Eastern Star, which was founded on Feb. 21, 1907.

1981

Members of the Yellow Thunder Officials Association held a dinner at the casino honoring veteran baseball umpire Ivan Thies. Thies was selected to umpire the Wisconsin 1981 State Baseball Tournament.

Columbus Water & Light energized its new substation located near its Water Street facility.

1991

The Columbus Junior High City Recreation cross-country hosted their first-ever home invitational cross-country meet on Oct. 18. The day before it was 75 degrees out but that changed the day of the meet to rain, sleet, and heavy snow. Lance Douma placed sixth overall and Joe Vander Werff of Rio finished first on the slippery course.

Rhodes International, formerly known as Dakota Bake-n-Server located just outside of Columbus produces more than 200,000 pounds of bread dough per day and the company accounts for 37% of the frozen bread dough sold in retail stores.

2001

The village of Fall River and the Columbus-Fall River Sno-Blazers Snowmobile Club formally recognized their labors in the dedication of a new bridge in the Fall River Park. The bridge is used by snowmobilers traveling through the village.

The go-ahead to pursue building a new fire station was approved by the Fall River Community Fire District. Plans are underway to build a 12,000 square-foot building that would house the fire department, ambulance garage, and a training room.

Follow us on Facebook at Columbus, WI Area Historical Society, or email museumcahs@gmail.com. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the second and fourth Saturday of the month or by appointment.

