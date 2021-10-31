COLUMBUS HISTORY

Columbus Area Historical Society

1971

Work was underway on the new St. Jerome Catholic Church being built next to St. Jerome School on Highway 89. The new building was needed, Father Holzer pointed out, because of the size of the congregation of 1,400 members and the high costs of renovating the existing church.

Four Fall River residents, Esther Daxton, Grace Niehoff, Lou Tramburg, and Irene Tramburg were honored as 50-year members of the Fall River Chapter of Eastern Star, which was founded on Feb. 21, 1907.

1981

Members of the Yellow Thunder Officials Association held a dinner at the casino honoring veteran baseball umpire Ivan Thies. Thies was selected to umpire the Wisconsin 1981 State Baseball Tournament.

Columbus Water & Light energized its new substation located near its Water Street facility.

1991