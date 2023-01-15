COLUMBUS HISTORY

Columbus Area Historical Society

1973

A new store opened in downtown Columbus, operated by Laverne Stone, a women’s clothing store named Stone’s Tall Shop.

With colder weather, ice skating on the Crawfish River Mill Pond became a popular place with area youth. The warming shack was run by “Shorty” Salzwedel included a stove in the middle of the room, a snack bar, and benches around the wall.

1983

The Columbus Water & Light Department received a $140,000 refund for overcharges by the Wisconsin Power and Light Company. The refunds would be included in future bills.

Less than a month after it appeared, a problem developed in the feeding of mallard ducks along River Road. A number of individuals and a group came forward with donations of shelled corn. Contributors were Gib Mulvaney, Francis O’Rourke, Joe Altschwager, Bob Morris, Jim Seidlinger and the Columbus Jaycees.

1993

The company began in Columbus in 1972, with a handful of employees and one building. It has grown to two plants with more than 150 employees. American Packaging Corporation, 850 W. James St., was expanding their current operations to make way for a new $7 million press that included three laminators. American Packaging purchased the 1ST National Bank property and helped relocate the bank. The bank property will be used for a new 80,000 foot building.

Taste of Home, “the magazine of one thousand cooks,” named Sue Gronholz of Columbus as one of the field editors of the new food magazine. The 1,000 editors submit recipes, food ideas, tips and regional food-related news.

2003

The Columbus School District started a new P.E.4Life program as part of the district’s physical education program. The program uses 24 different fitness machines. The district received a grant to install the equipment at the middle and high schools.

Work continued on the new Fall River Fire Department building with completion scheduled for the end of the month.

The Columbus WI Area Historical Society is looking for a new home for its museum.