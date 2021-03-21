COLUMBUS HISTORY

Columbus Area Historical Society

1971

William Gretzinger, Fall River, and James Farman, Mazomanie, were named Wisconsin’s champion corn growers by the National Corn Growers Association. Gretzinger, who was last year’s national champion, produced 208.88 bushels per acre. He ranked second in the nation in 1971.

Lynette Ebert and Greg Karow were selected as “Students of the Month” by the Columbus Junior High Student Council.

1981

Lowell Larson, publisher emeritus of the Columbus Journal Republican died after a long illness. He was owner, publisher, and editor for 37 years. Larson also operated the Kwik Print Center, a part of Dean Larson Office Supply Co.

1991

The Columbus High School Forensics Team qualified 27 students for the State Forensics Contest at University of Wisconsin-Madison. The team was coached by Ed Zahn, Evelyn Dickmann, and Cindy Streckert.

New carpeting and all the rooms were repainted at the Senior Center.

2001