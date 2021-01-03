COLUMBUS HISTORY

Columbus Area Historical Society
1971
In March 1970, Vista Volunteers, representing the Central Wisconsin Community Action Council, called together a group of senior citizens to organize a Senior Citizens Club for the Columbus area. Approximately 90 men and women organized and began meeting in December with Ray Kind as its first president.
Local merchants were providing gifts for the first baby born in the New Year at Columbus Community Hospital.
1981
Mayor Elvin Reynolds announced that he would not be running for a fourth term in the spring election. Reynolds stated “It has long been my feeling that if we got some good, viable candidates to file I would not run as I feel 14 years is long enough to serve the city.”
Two announced candidates for mayor were Marshall Wright and Rod Schroeder.
1991
In 1925, when she was 17-years-old, Mabel Wendt moved from Wisconsin Rapids to Columbus to help her sister. She joined Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church and the church choir that year and has been with it ever since. Recently Wendt, who was a cook at Zion Lutheran School for 22 years, celebrated her retirement from the choir after 65 years of dedicated service.
Four Columbus Care Center employees were honored for their educational achievements. They were Carrie Stoyen, Cheri McCormick, Sherri Olson, and Janet Hodgkins.
2001
Two Columbus women, Darlene Marks and Mary Herbold are collectors of Christmas trees. Between the two friends they have 214 trees with Marks having 126 and Herbold 88. They are miniatures made of glass and porcelain, wood and bottle brush trees, musical trees, trees made of wire, trees made of crystal and trees placed in water globes… you name it somewhere within their collections the two probably have it.
The Elba Town Board heard from residents opposed to the building of an ethanol plant in the township. Opponents questioned increased traffic, water usage and its effect on wells, and the smell from the plant.
Follow us on Facebook at Columbus, WI Area Historical Society, or email museumcahs@gmail.com. The museum is closed for the winter months, but open by appointment.