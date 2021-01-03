COLUMBUS HISTORY

Columbus Area Historical Society

1971

In March 1970, Vista Volunteers, representing the Central Wisconsin Community Action Council, called together a group of senior citizens to organize a Senior Citizens Club for the Columbus area. Approximately 90 men and women organized and began meeting in December with Ray Kind as its first president.

Local merchants were providing gifts for the first baby born in the New Year at Columbus Community Hospital.

1981

Mayor Elvin Reynolds announced that he would not be running for a fourth term in the spring election. Reynolds stated “It has long been my feeling that if we got some good, viable candidates to file I would not run as I feel 14 years is long enough to serve the city.”

Two announced candidates for mayor were Marshall Wright and Rod Schroeder.

1991