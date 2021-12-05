COLUMBUS HISTORY

Columbus Area Historical Society

1971

A demonstration last week, sponsored by the Atomic Energy Commission was presented to the students at Columbus High School.

Kiwanis held its annual Christmas Party with guest speaker Chief Little Eagle of the Sioux tribe, Wisconsin Dells.

1981

Columbus may become another link in the Hardee’s chain of restaurants, perhaps as soon as next year. The company was showing interest in a parcel of land owned by Louise Gorman, located along the south side of highway 16 at the west city limits.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Columbus High School Booster Club purchased a new mat for the Columbus High School Wrestling and Gymnastics programs. Dr. Earl Jahnke was the president of the Booster Club.

1991

The Columbus Business and Professional Women’s Club recognized Carol Dean for her service to the community and her professional work. Dean was the director of the Columbus Senior Center since 1987.