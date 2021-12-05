COLUMBUS HISTORY

Columbus Area Historical Society
1971
A demonstration last week, sponsored by the Atomic Energy Commission was presented to the students at Columbus High School.
Kiwanis held its annual Christmas Party with guest speaker Chief Little Eagle of the Sioux tribe, Wisconsin Dells.
1981
Columbus may become another link in the Hardee’s chain of restaurants, perhaps as soon as next year. The company was showing interest in a parcel of land owned by Louise Gorman, located along the south side of highway 16 at the west city limits.
The Columbus High School Booster Club purchased a new mat for the Columbus High School Wrestling and Gymnastics programs. Dr. Earl Jahnke was the president of the Booster Club.
1991
The Columbus Business and Professional Women’s Club recognized Carol Dean for her service to the community and her professional work. Dean was the director of the Columbus Senior Center since 1987.
Winners of the Literacy Council’s Book Marker Contest included Grade K, Brian Hegge; Grade 1, Tony Stout-Verdier and Katy Gilman; Grade 2, Meagan Meixner and Megan Sharrow; Grade 3, Adam and Austin Hegge; Grade 5, Colleen McCaffery and Lindsey Sewel; and Grade 6, Vicki Anderson and Jenny Piekarski.
2001
Columbus senior Molly O’Brien became the Girls’ Basketball team’s all-time scoring leader, surpassing Deanne Kendell’s 1,001 career points total. O’Brien signed a Division 1 scholarship letter of intent to play basketball at University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.
Rio-Fall River’s cooperative sports programs came to an end with a vote during a meeting of athletic directors and principals at the Trailways Conference. The vote ended the joint football, softball and baseball programs.
Follow us on Facebook at Columbus, WI Area Historical Society, or email museumcahs@gmail.com. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the second and fourth Saturday of the month or by appointment.