Columbus Area Historical Society

1973

Ken Falkinham’s algebra classes sponsored a bridge building contest to test the strengths of various angles and different construction models to see which bridge could hold up the most weight.

Mrs. Don Lee was named the chairman of the Heart Fund fundraiser for the Elba Township.

1983

An ordinance merging the city’s Park Board and Recreation Committee under the auspices of the Public Works Department was passed by the City Council. The action dissolved the Park Association and board, formerly comprised of Columbus Fire Department personnel, with the Board of Public Works placed in charge of necessary maintenance.

The Columbus Community Hospital’s Auxiliary donated $3,000 in gifts to the hospital. Included in the gift was equipment for the Anesthesia unit.

1993

St. Jerome’s School celebrated Catholic Schools Week. Second grade students were pictured showing off their hats during “Hat Day.”

Parkview II residents expressed their opposition to proposed assessments for curb, gutter, paving, and storm sewer in the subdivision based on a cost per linear foot. Some residents asked that the assessments be per lot and have the city pick up more of the costs.

2003

Fall River band director Jeff Mroz began forming small rock bands soon after he began teaching in 1971. Suzie Linder, Abby Green, Nick Eggert, and Drew Carlson made up the current Fall River Rock Band.

The Rev. Susan Quigley was ordained at Bethel Lutheran Church in Madison, and was called to be associate pastor at Faith Lutheran Church.

The Columbus WI Area Historical Society is looking for a new home for its museum. If anyone has ideas on where to locate, please contact the society.