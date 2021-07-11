COLUMBUS HISTORY

Columbus Area Historical Society

1971

Columbus Contractors, which included five area businessmen, Hans Oelke, Terry Schilling, Melvin Lange, James Berry, and Charlie Jones, purchased the Parkview Addition from real estate developer Bud Lueders. The subdivision may include 94 single family homes.

Earl Witthuhn was the 1971 Parade director for the July 4th parade.

1981

Co-chairpersons Connie Diancin and Bill Kranz kicked off a fundraiser for the St. Jerome Parish to raise $40,000 to cover the cost of a new roof on the school gym and adjoining classrooms.

Twenty-three members of the Continental Columbus Factory Workers’ Union went out on strike. At issue was the length of contract, insurance provisions, and contract language.

1991

Faith Lutheran’s lawn was the site of this year’s outdoor ecumenical church service sponsored by the Columbus Ministerial Association and cooperating Columbus churches. Guest preacher was the Rev. Bryan Sirchio a U.C.C. minister.