COLUMBUS HISTORY
MEMORY LANE - FROM COLUMBUS JOURNAL ARCHIVES

COLUMBUS HISTORY

Columbus Area Historical Society

1971

Columbus Contractors, which included five area businessmen, Hans Oelke, Terry Schilling, Melvin Lange, James Berry, and Charlie Jones, purchased the Parkview Addition from real estate developer Bud Lueders. The subdivision may include 94 single family homes.

Earl Witthuhn was the 1971 Parade director for the July 4th parade.

1981

Co-chairpersons Connie Diancin and Bill Kranz kicked off a fundraiser for the St. Jerome Parish to raise $40,000 to cover the cost of a new roof on the school gym and adjoining classrooms.

Twenty-three members of the Continental Columbus Factory Workers’ Union went out on strike. At issue was the length of contract, insurance provisions, and contract language.

1991

Faith Lutheran’s lawn was the site of this year’s outdoor ecumenical church service sponsored by the Columbus Ministerial Association and cooperating Columbus churches. Guest preacher was the Rev. Bryan Sirchio a U.C.C. minister.

Rain showers dampened the streets of Columbus, but not the spirits of the thousands of parade watchers. Grand Marshalls were veterans of wars and Desert Storm troops.

2001

Kayla Sharpee, an eighth-grader at Zion Lutheran School participated in the “Wigs for Kids” benefit sponsored by Cost Cutters and Z104. At age 13, this was her first haircut and she donated 24 inches of her 40 inches of hair.

A tie vote on the appointment of Department of Public Works director Mike Healy to the city administrator position was broken by Mayor Mike Eisenga giving Healy both job titles.

Follow us on Facebook at Columbus, WI Area Historical Society, or email museumcahs@gmail.com. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the second and fourth Saturday of the month or by appointment.

