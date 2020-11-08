COLUMBUS HISTORY

Columbus Area Historical Society

1970

With the re-opening of the Obstetrical Department at Columbus Community Hospital the first baby was delivered there by Dr. Bob Poser. Parents of the new baby were Mr. and Mrs. Wayne Schaller and their new son was named Perry Allen.

Mrs. Margaret Patchett, Columbus, Extension Home Economist for Columbia County, received the Distinguished Service Award from the National Association of Extension Home Economists at their annual meeting in Milwaukee.

1980

Voters in the city of Columbus turned out in record numbers Tuesday. City Clerk Al Abrams said 2,056 voted in Columbus.

Ted Long Jr. won first place in the Southern Area Conservation and Environmental Awareness Speaking Contest. Ted is the son of Ted and Betty Long and was a sixth-grader at Dickason School.

1990

The Columbus Cardinals won the 1990 WIAA Division 4 State Football Championship with a 26-19 victory over Mondovi. Leaders on offense included Jamie Titus, Scott Kirchberg, Mark Pankow, Jeff Schilling and Jeff Zittel. Joe Vale recovered a fumble on defense.