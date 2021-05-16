COLUMBUS HISTORY

Columbus Area Historical Society

1971

Miss Mildred Summerton who taught English and history at Wisconsin Academy, Columbus, was honored by her alma mater, Andrews University, for her 30 years of dedicated teaching. She began teaching at Wisconsin Academy after her graduation in 1941. Since 1954, she also served as vice-principal and registrar.

The Columbus Fire Department installed a new fire alarm system composed of a Master unit and 38 individual portable paging units.

1981

The Columbus City Council considered a proposal to burn down what is left of the Udey Dam Mill building. The owner, Robert Tramburg of Vita Plus, sent a letter to the city agreeing to clean up any remaining debris.

Columbus Fire Chief Jim Boness was pleased with the 200 or more citizens who attended the fire department open house. The hit of the open house was a demonstration of the newly purchased “Jaws of Life,” a hydraulic prying and cutting device that can be used to remove people trapped in car wrecks.

1991