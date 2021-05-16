COLUMBUS HISTORY

Columbus Area Historical Society
1971
Miss Mildred Summerton who taught English and history at Wisconsin Academy, Columbus, was honored by her alma mater, Andrews University, for her 30 years of dedicated teaching. She began teaching at Wisconsin Academy after her graduation in 1941. Since 1954, she also served as vice-principal and registrar.
The Columbus Fire Department installed a new fire alarm system composed of a Master unit and 38 individual portable paging units.
1981
The Columbus City Council considered a proposal to burn down what is left of the Udey Dam Mill building. The owner, Robert Tramburg of Vita Plus, sent a letter to the city agreeing to clean up any remaining debris.
Columbus Fire Chief Jim Boness was pleased with the 200 or more citizens who attended the fire department open house. The hit of the open house was a demonstration of the newly purchased “Jaws of Life,” a hydraulic prying and cutting device that can be used to remove people trapped in car wrecks.
1991
The Columbus Public Library planned a May 14 groundbreaking for its renovations with completion scheduled for January 1992. The library received a memorial gift of $50,000 honoring Phyllis Callahan, given by her husband Carroll Callahan.
Hans Kurth accepted an appointment to the United States Military Academy at West Point entering as a member of the class of 1995.
2001
Peter Byfield, English teacher at Columbus High School announced plans to retire after 34 years of teaching in Columbus. Byfield planned an auction of many mementos collected in his room over the years with money going towards a benefit for Carmen Brockmiller. Two highly sought after items were a pink yardstick and a parking meter.
Follow us on Facebook at Columbus, WI Area Historical Society, or email museumcahs@gmail.com. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the second and fourth Saturday of the month or by appointment.