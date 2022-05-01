COLUMBUS HISTORY

Columbus Area Historical Society

1972

Bill Goebel, 81, started working as a barber in Columbus back in 1921. He retired after 61 years in the barber business. From 1938 until his retirement in 1971, he managed his barber shop at 148 E. James St.

The Columbus 4th of July Organization was officially incorporated according to local attorney Bob Behl. Officers were Jim Boness, president; Elvin Reynolds, vice-president; Kathy Yuds, secretary; and Dan Schilling, treasurer. Board members included Joan Ganga, Lyle Sampson, Bob Behl, Adrian Shaw, and Earl Witthuhn.

1982

A representative from the Wisconsin DOT told a group of 35 area residents that plans for the Highway 151 freeway from Madison past Sun Prairie and a bypass around Columbus was not on the list of priority projects because the state was short of money. Planning for the project began in 1966 with the right-of-way land purchased shortly thereafter.

The city got bad news when it met with Donohue & Associates were they learned that the cost of a new sewer plant had gone from $6,000,000 to $7,750,250 with the city’s share at $3,003,996.

1992

School bus drivers were honored in Wisconsin during School Bus Driver Recognition Week. Columbus drivers with more than 20 years of driving experience included Fred Dartt, 30 years; Bob Jones, 29 years; Earl Steinhorst, 30 years; Milton Kluetzman, 28 years; John R. Kurth, 28 years; and Harold Mace, 21 years.

Rudy Van Fleet, Dairy & Livestock Agent for Columbia County, was honored and presented the Sheep Industry Award at the state sheep industry conference. Van Fleet taught agriculture at Ithaca for three years and as vo-ag instructor at Columbus from 1959-to 1970.

2002

Fifth- and sixth-graders at St. Jerome’s School had their Drug Abuse Resistance Education - DARE, graduation after 16 weeks of lessons. Fifth-graders Margot Groh and Brittany Walz read their papers to the group.

The new Columbus Area Aquatic Center neared completion with a scheduled grand opening around Memorial Day. The Columbus Area Aquatic Center Committee took over the organizing of the pool planning and raised the majority of the $3,000,000 cost keeping the cost off of the tax rolls.

