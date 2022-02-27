COLUMBUS HISTORY

Columbus Area Historical Society

1972

Groundbreaking for a new 100-bed nursing home was scheduled to be built across from Zion Lutheran School along Highway K. The nursing home will be owned and operated by American Religious Town Hall Meeting, Inc., a non-profit church corporation affiliated with the Seventh-Day Adventist Church.

The city of Columbus purchased a 124-acre farm from Stokely Van Camp Corp. as a future industrial site. The property located west of Highways 16/60 and both sides of the Highway 151 bypass which locals known as the Moll farm.

1982

The Elba Food Store had a new owner – Don Weatherwax of Columbus. The store was purchased from Brian Buzzell.

The Columbus City Council annexed the new sewer plant property in Dodge County to the city. The property is located next to the Corey Oil Company and the former Firari Farm.

1992

The Columbus City Council approved Parkview II homeowner’s for street, storm sewer, curb and gutter improvements on a linear foot basis rather than a per lot charge.

Winners of the Fall River Reading is Fundamental program were Dane Schepp, second-place Kelly Hughes, and runner-up Todd Sweeney.

2002

City workers and movers from Dutch Hollow House in LaFarge moved wires for the relocation of the Swarthout House from West James Street across the Elba Bridge to a location in the Town of Elba. The house was obtained from the Columbus Library by agreeing to pay for the move.

The Columbus Kids Care Childcare Center was sold by Beaver Dam Community Hospital by Wendy Watrud who is the new owner and manager.

The museum will hold an open house from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 27.