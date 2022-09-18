COLUMBUS HISTORY

Columbus Area Historical Society

1972

George Hasey completed 55 years selling popcorn from his wagon on the corner of James and Ludington streets. He started the business in 1918, buying his first wagon from Fred Brokopp who sold it to go off to World War I. In 1922, Hasey got into the taxi business and six years later started a school business for the local school district.

Constable Charles Yelk was pictured regulating busy Labor Day traffic at the intersection of James and Ludington streets.

1982

A lack of participation in the program resulted in the Columbus School Board voting to discontinue the sport of Cross Country for the 1982 season.

Both Olivet Congregational Church and St. Joseph’s Parish in East Bristol held their church’s Fall Festivals.

1992

The Columbus City Council agreed to have Sue Hewitt submit an application to the Wisconsin Development program for a loan of $320,000 to build a 20-room building named Larson House for housing for the elderly. Hewitt would pay back the money that the city could use for further economic development.

Jeanne Johnson, vice-president of the Columbus Library Board, was selected as Columbia County trustee for the South Central Library System.

2002

The Columbus Women’s Civic Club disbanded on Sunday. The club was organized in 1909. Among the projects the ladies raised matching funds to qualify for the Carnegie contribution to build the current library. The club has planted flowers, given scholarships and supported the Columbus Aquatic Center, Columbus Community Hospital and the United Fund.

Karl Ibisch, builder of many homes in Columbus, also built a boat, a launcher in 1910, that still has its original motor and has been used several times each summer for the last 82 years.

