COLUMBUS HISTORY

1970
A testimonial dinner was held for retiring long-time librarian Lestrina Lueders by city officials, Library Board, staff, and friends and relatives. Marvel Lee became the new librarian, assisted by August Hein.
Arnold Rahn, chairman of the Christmas Decoration Committee of the local Chamber of Commerce announced that new Christmas wreaths were purchased for decorating the downtown area. Most of the cost of the new decorations were covered by a bequest from the late Norma Pietzner.
1980
The Columbus Community Hospital Auxiliary is an active group of 126 women that do fundraising activities for the local hospital. In 1980, the auxiliary donated over $15,000 for needed hospital equipment. Auxiliary officers included Nita Martin, Nelle Campbell, Ev McNulty, Rachel Ehlenfeldt, and Marie Hjella.
The Board of Directors of Columbus Community Hospital hired Devon Barrix as hospital administrator. Barrix, 38, previously worked in Mauston.
1990
Brian Jones, a native of Columbus, accepted the position of director of the American International School of Doha, Qatar on the Persian Gulf. He is the son of Marie Jones and the late John P. Jones.
The Columbus Literacy Council held a contest for children in grades k-6 to make bookmarks of their favorite children’s book in recognition of National Book Week.
2000
The families of two Korean War veterans received plaques in their honor, John Bossard and Carl Slade, graduates of Columbus High School and both died while serving in Korea.
Columbus Mayor Michael Eisenga and the Columbus City Council proclaimed Friday, Nov. 10 as E. Clarke Arnold Day in Columbus. Arnold was honored for serving on the Columbus Water & Light Commission for 50 years.
