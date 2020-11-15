COLUMBUS HISTORY

Columbus Area Historical Society

1970

A testimonial dinner was held for retiring long-time librarian Lestrina Lueders by city officials, Library Board, staff, and friends and relatives. Marvel Lee became the new librarian, assisted by August Hein.

Arnold Rahn, chairman of the Christmas Decoration Committee of the local Chamber of Commerce announced that new Christmas wreaths were purchased for decorating the downtown area. Most of the cost of the new decorations were covered by a bequest from the late Norma Pietzner.

1980

The Columbus Community Hospital Auxiliary is an active group of 126 women that do fundraising activities for the local hospital. In 1980, the auxiliary donated over $15,000 for needed hospital equipment. Auxiliary officers included Nita Martin, Nelle Campbell, Ev McNulty, Rachel Ehlenfeldt, and Marie Hjella.

The Board of Directors of Columbus Community Hospital hired Devon Barrix as hospital administrator. Barrix, 38, previously worked in Mauston.

