COLUMBUS HISTORY

Columbus Area Historical Society

1971

Arnold Rahn was chosen president of the local Chamber of Commerce. Arnold Weihert was named vice-president. Members of the Chamber Board included Rahn, Weihert, Henry Endres, Gerald DeShaw, Lyle Sampson, George Yerges and John Gaddo.

The newly organized Columbus Art Association decided to sponsor an Art Show at the 4th of July celebration.

1981

FFA advisor Dean Gagnon looked skeptically at fellow teachers Nancy McDonald and Peter Byfield who dressed up in their fine farm outfits as a part of FFA week.

The Columbus School District discussed the fate of the Hampden School. With declining enrollment and cost cutting the closing the rural school was being considered.

1991

It was again WIAA State Basketball Tournament time and the boy’s teams from both area high schools had a shot at making it to Madison. Signs sporting the teams were located near Town & Country Printers and Meister Motors.