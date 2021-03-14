 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COLUMBUS HISTORY
comments
MEMORY LANE - FROM COLUMBUS JOURNAL ARCHIVES

COLUMBUS HISTORY

{{featured_button_text}}

Columbus Area Historical Society

1971

Arnold Rahn was chosen president of the local Chamber of Commerce. Arnold Weihert was named vice-president. Members of the Chamber Board included Rahn, Weihert, Henry Endres, Gerald DeShaw, Lyle Sampson, George Yerges and John Gaddo.

The newly organized Columbus Art Association decided to sponsor an Art Show at the 4th of July celebration.

1981

FFA advisor Dean Gagnon looked skeptically at fellow teachers Nancy McDonald and Peter Byfield who dressed up in their fine farm outfits as a part of FFA week.

The Columbus School District discussed the fate of the Hampden School. With declining enrollment and cost cutting the closing the rural school was being considered.

1991

It was again WIAA State Basketball Tournament time and the boy’s teams from both area high schools had a shot at making it to Madison. Signs sporting the teams were located near Town & Country Printers and Meister Motors.

The Columbus School had tentatively agreed to sponsor boy’s and girls’ soccer for the 1991-92 school year depending on the school budget. Columbus would become the fifth Capitol Conference and allow the conference to sponsor a conference soccer league.

2001

Past-president of the Columbus Water and Light Commission. E. Clarke Arnold received recognition for his service to the local utility from the American Public Power Association. Arnold served on the commission from April 1950 to November 2000.

City officials swore in Gerald Sallman as the new Columbus Police chief. Sallmann previously served as a lieutenant in the Hartland Police Department.

Follow us on Facebook at Columbus, WI Area Historical Society, or email museumcahs@gmail.com. The museum is closed for the winter months, but open by appointment.

comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wiese, Dorothy
Obituaries

Wiese, Dorothy

JANESVILLE—Dorothy Wiese, age 85, of Janesville, passed away on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at Agrace HospiceCare in Janesville.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News