COLUMBUS HISTORY

Columbus Area Historical Society
1970
The local Columbus office of the Wisconsin Gas Company was giving out copies of the company’s “Festive Food” cookbook.
St. Jerome’s sponsored a “smoker” with University of Wisconsin-Madison head football coach John Jardine as the guest speaker.
1980
At Columbus High School, vocational-agriculture teacher Dean Gagnon was working with UW-Madison student teacher Jane Hillstrom. Gagnon said that there are only about 10 women teaching agriculture in Wisconsin out of 280 high school programs. There also aren’t many girls in the CHS agriculture program with six girls out of a total of 90 students.
Gene Salzwedel bagged an eight-point buck the hard way, using a mid-1800s vintage muzzle-loading musket.
1990
The Columbus City Council voted 4-2 that it was not interested in joining a Columbia County countywide 911 system. Supporters of continuing the local service liked the idea of having someone on duty 24-hours-a-day at the local level and the cost of the proposed county system.
Julio, an Australian shepherd dog, co-owned by Carolyn Bork and her daughter Melissa Borde appeared in a made for TV movie called “The Stranger Within.”
2000
Columbus High School band director Mike McDowell was selected by WISC-TV as its teacher of the month. McDowell received letters of support from a good number of students and their parents.
The Columbus Community Hospital hosted the 16th annual Lights of Love celebration. This year’s Auxiliary project was to raise funds towards the purchase of Infant Hearing Screening equipment.
Follow us on Facebook at Columbus, WI Area Historical Society, or email museumcahs@gmail.com. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the second and fourth Saturday of the month or by appointment.
