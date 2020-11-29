COLUMBUS HISTORY

Columbus Area Historical Society

1970

The local Columbus office of the Wisconsin Gas Company was giving out copies of the company’s “Festive Food” cookbook.

St. Jerome’s sponsored a “smoker” with University of Wisconsin-Madison head football coach John Jardine as the guest speaker.

1980

At Columbus High School, vocational-agriculture teacher Dean Gagnon was working with UW-Madison student teacher Jane Hillstrom. Gagnon said that there are only about 10 women teaching agriculture in Wisconsin out of 280 high school programs. There also aren’t many girls in the CHS agriculture program with six girls out of a total of 90 students.

Gene Salzwedel bagged an eight-point buck the hard way, using a mid-1800s vintage muzzle-loading musket.

1990

The Columbus City Council voted 4-2 that it was not interested in joining a Columbia County countywide 911 system. Supporters of continuing the local service liked the idea of having someone on duty 24-hours-a-day at the local level and the cost of the proposed county system.