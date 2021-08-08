COLUMBUS HISTORY

Columbus Area Historical Society
1971
The Fall River VFW decided that Fall River needed a memorial for their servicemen. The VFW Post found that they could get a T-33 Trainer airplane from Truax Field. The plane was donated by Langley Air Force Base rather than having it scrapped.
Friends honored Earl Witthuhn for his many years of service to the community. Mr. and Mrs. Forrest Chase, owners of the Monarch Tavern, sponsored the award.
1981
A host of changes took place in the Columbus Schools. Wayne Bobholz became principal of Dickason School; Nikki Mason, principal of both Hampden and Fuller Street Schools, Steve Shapiro school psychologist; Kay Lange, fourth grade; Bob Jansen, high school guidance; and Diane Weiner, high school English teacher.
1991
It all began on June 17, 1987, when Columbus resident Ed Schellin started the long process of restoring and renovating the Amtrak station. The remolding included new bathroom fixtures and doors, separate offices for the Soo Line and Amtrak, new countertops, new outside doors, painting, and the benches were refinished by Steve Poser.
Former city resident Dan George was sworn in as Judge of Columbia County Circuit Court Branch 1.
2001
Columbus High School senior Molly O’Brien was a member of the Wisconsin Velocity Red basketball team that claimed the National AAU 17 and under girl’s title last week in Orlando, Florida.
Columbus held its fourth annual Relay for Life fundraiser at the high school track and St. Jerome’s gym. The Step Sisters, a dance group comprised of women over the age of 55 performed a dance routine after a silent lap in memory of Sandy Meitzel. Meitzel was a founding member of the Step Sisters.
Follow us on Facebook at Columbus, WI Area Historical Society, or email museumcahs@gmail.com. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the second and fourth Saturday of the month or by appointment.