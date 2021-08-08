COLUMBUS HISTORY

Columbus Area Historical Society

1971

The Fall River VFW decided that Fall River needed a memorial for their servicemen. The VFW Post found that they could get a T-33 Trainer airplane from Truax Field. The plane was donated by Langley Air Force Base rather than having it scrapped.

Friends honored Earl Witthuhn for his many years of service to the community. Mr. and Mrs. Forrest Chase, owners of the Monarch Tavern, sponsored the award.

1981

A host of changes took place in the Columbus Schools. Wayne Bobholz became principal of Dickason School; Nikki Mason, principal of both Hampden and Fuller Street Schools, Steve Shapiro school psychologist; Kay Lange, fourth grade; Bob Jansen, high school guidance; and Diane Weiner, high school English teacher.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

1991

It all began on June 17, 1987, when Columbus resident Ed Schellin started the long process of restoring and renovating the Amtrak station. The remolding included new bathroom fixtures and doors, separate offices for the Soo Line and Amtrak, new countertops, new outside doors, painting, and the benches were refinished by Steve Poser.