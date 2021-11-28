COLUMBUS HISTORY

Columbus Area Historical Society

1971

A public hearing was scheduled for a Columbus city budget of $1.2 million with an increase of $66,160 from the previous year.

Ann Haakenson and Donald Schoenherr were among students at University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh that took part in the school’s music department presentation of Verdi’s “Requiem Mass.” The two were members of the 78-person choir.

1981

A 4-year-old tame deer named Freddy, sporting a nice rack and weighing around 200 pounds, was killed, gutted, and stolen from the deer pen at Fireman’s Park. Park Superintendent Bob O’Brion reported that Freddy was so tame that he would eat out of your hand. The thieves removed the deer by cutting a hole in the fence.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Steve Goldade was a $100 winner at last week’s “Let’s go to the Races” contest at Fuller’s super Valu grocery store.

1991