COLUMBUS HISTORY

Columbus Area Historical Society

1972

The city of Columbus began an experimental chemical treatment in an attempt to save Fireman’s Park Elm trees from the Dutch elm disease. A beetle is the cause of the disease and many elm trees have been lost.

The Friday Night all-you-can-eat fish fry special cost $1.50 at the Country Inn. On Saturday, the prime rib special was $4.25.

1982

Columbus area blood donors surpassed the local American Red Cross Drive quota of 190 pints by one pint in a recent blood drive. Donors who reached the six gallon mark in donations included James Kasper, Mary Sramek, and Russell Waterworth.

The Desert Inn 2 slow pitch softball tea was the only over thirty team competing in the Columbus Slow Pitch League. The team was comprised of men between the ages of 40 and 50. Some team members included Ed Zahn, Dennis Tamminga, Rick Eisenreich and Tom Cullen.

1992

Bishop David Lawson appointed Rev. David Steffenson to serve the Columbus United Methodist Church. Steffenson has been a United Methodist minister for 31 years.

Brad Johnsrud was appointed as the new principal of the Fall River School replacing Mike Tewalthomas. Johnsrud is originally from Rio and taught social studies for the last eight years in Richland Center.

2002

The Columbus Country Kitchen received high honors when they were notified that they were among the top five franchises in the nation for the companies Standard of Excellence Award. Joann Randall has been the restaurant’s general manager for the past 23 years and will celebrate the store’s 25th anniversary in two years.

The Columbus Blues Home Talent baseball team kept its playoff hopes alive with a 2-0 win over Waterloo. Craig Sauer chalked up the shutout.

Follow us on Facebook at Columbus, WI Area Historical Society, or email museumcahs@gmail.com. The Columbus WI Area Historical Society is looking for a new home for its museum. If anyone has ideas on where to locate, contact Peter Kaland, society president.