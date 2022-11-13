COLUMBUS HISTORY

Columbus Area Historical Society

1972

The Columbus City Council decided to abolish the office of constable while adding an ordinance that allowed the appointment of part-time police officers. The change put all of the city’s law enforcement officers under the direct control of the police department and council.

On Oct. 28, two of Columbus’ most avid bike riders, Reuben and Florence Franz, and their dachshund, Trudy, completed their goal of traveling 1,000 miles by bicycle this summer.

1982

The Columbia County budget was introduced to the county board calling for a 13.5% increase in expenditures and an increase of 8.5% for the mill rate.

Winners of the “Make It Yourself With Wool Contest” sponsored by the women’s auxiliary of the National Wool Growers Association were Carol Balfanz and Shannon Roberts.

1992

Voters for a second time in three years defeated consolidating the Columbus and Fall River school districts at Tuesday’s election. Columbus voters approved the question 1,444 to 1,195, but it was defeated in Fall River with 692 no votes to 272 in favor.

Harry Sarbacher of Columbus was inducted into the University of Wisconsin-Platteville’s Athletic Hall of Fame. Sarbacher played football and basketball and was assistant baseball coach his final year. Sarbacher earned five letters and was all-conference in both sports in the 1927 and 1928 seasons. Sarbacher taught in Columbus for 29 years, retiring in 1972.

2002

The Astico Perseverance 4-H Club Monster Mash was held at the Columbus Fireman’s Park Pavilion. The dance started after trick-or-treating in the city.

Marine John Brossard is honored in a display in the entryway of the Fall River Village Hall.

Follow us on Facebook at Columbus, WI Area Historical Society, or email museumcahs@gmail.com. The Columbus WI Area Historical Society is looking for a new home for its museum. If anyone has ideas on where to locate, contact Peter Kaland, society vice president.