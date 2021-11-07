 Skip to main content
COLUMBUS HISTORY
MEMORY LANE - FROM COLUMBUS JOURNAL ARCHIVES

COLUMBUS HISTORY

Columbus Area Historical Society

1971

With the closing of the telephone business office, a large collection of telephone books is now at the Columbus Public Library. Books from Chicago, Milwaukee, Madison, and most area towns were available for residents to look up phone numbers.

While attending a League of Wisconsin Municipalities meeting Alderman Al Abrams was assured by Gov. Patrick Lucey and State Department of Transportation head Norman Clapp that they both supported a 151 highway by-pass around Columbus.

1981

The State Department of Natural Resources confirmed a grant of $246,525 to the city of Columbus for the new sewer plant.

The Fall River third grade reading class put on a surprise Halloween puppet show.

1991

The Columbus Chamber of Commerce sponsored a Halloween costume party at the Columbus Fireman’s Park Pavilion. Winner in the age group 4 and younger was Zachary Mallon; age 5-7, Christopher Salzwedel; and ages 8-10, Katie Eisenriech.

The Columbus Girl’s Cross Country team competed at sectionals at the Mayville Golf Course. Tina Haug finished fourth overall with a time of 13:23, which qualified her for the state meet in Wisconsin Rapids.

2001

The final touches were being put on the community’s new aquatic center at Fireman’s Park. The Aquatic Center was set to open for the 2002 season. The project cost was $2.6 million.

The Knights of Columbus Council 1609 in Columbus helped the Columbus Fire Department in reaching its goal of purchasing a thermal imaging camera with a donation of $500.

Follow us on Facebook at Columbus, WI Area Historical Society, or email museumcahs@gmail.com. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the second and fourth Saturday of the month or by appointment.

1991 Tina Haug

1991 Tina Haug

 COLUMBUS JOURNAL ARCHIVE
