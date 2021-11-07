COLUMBUS HISTORY

Columbus Area Historical Society

1971

With the closing of the telephone business office, a large collection of telephone books is now at the Columbus Public Library. Books from Chicago, Milwaukee, Madison, and most area towns were available for residents to look up phone numbers.

While attending a League of Wisconsin Municipalities meeting Alderman Al Abrams was assured by Gov. Patrick Lucey and State Department of Transportation head Norman Clapp that they both supported a 151 highway by-pass around Columbus.

1981

The State Department of Natural Resources confirmed a grant of $246,525 to the city of Columbus for the new sewer plant.

The Fall River third grade reading class put on a surprise Halloween puppet show.

1991

The Columbus Chamber of Commerce sponsored a Halloween costume party at the Columbus Fireman’s Park Pavilion. Winner in the age group 4 and younger was Zachary Mallon; age 5-7, Christopher Salzwedel; and ages 8-10, Katie Eisenriech.