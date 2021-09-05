COLUMBUS HISTORY

Columbus Area Historical Society

1971

Student enrollment in the four Columbus Public Schools climbed to 1,525 students; 550 children were enrolled at Dickason School, 583 were at Columbus High School and 47 additional students were attending Columbus High School for an increase of 8.76% over last year.

Tetzlaff Drug Store announced a going out of business sale with all of the non-prescription items in the store on sale.

1981

The Columbus High School Athletic code was revised after three years without any changes. Principal Mike Dickmann said there were a few problems that needed attention.

Firemen fought a blaze for hours at the Heimstra dairy farm. Estimated damages were more than $200,000 with five area fire departments fighting the blaze.

1991

If the Columbus Downtown Development Corporation raised $60,000 by Sept. 6, 1991, for the reconstruction of the Whitney building located at the four corners the project would be guaranteed $300,000 in tax credits from Heartland Properties and a $320,000 first mortgage.