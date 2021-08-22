COLUMBUS HISTORY

Columbus Area Historical Society
1971
Ron Balfanz was named resident manufacturing engineer for Columbus Products Corporation. He was with the Enerpac organization since 1968.
Nancy Behl won the Championship Trophy at the Dane County Coliseum as she rode Golden Aire at the Imperial Horse Show.
1981
David Meier returned from a six-week trip to four different South American countries. He played on a special basketball team called the Sports Ambassadors.
Tamara White was named Miss Columbus at the local festival. Lynette Ziegler took first runner up and Melissa Packel was second runner up.
1991
The pool’s last day for swimming was Aug. 25. Lifeguards for the season were, from front, left, Jamie Titus, Amy Wollen, Lori Wollen, Jennifer Arzt, and Shari Wollen; back, Eric Sampson, Bridget Geiger, supervisor Pat Schellin, Brandi Baker, Paula Hewitt and Joe Titus.
The Columbus School Board decided to discontinue the Home Economics program currently and reinstate the program in the future. The current home economics teacher, Mary Roche resigned to pursue full-time employment.
2001
Plans were underway for the fifth annual Michelle Vick Memorial Softball tournaments. Friends and teammates have come together to raise money to maintain and improve parks in Columbus.
A new prep high school season marks changes in the Capitol Conference. Leaving the conference are McFarland, Mount Horeb, Poynette, and Lodi. New to the conference are Cambridge, Marshall, and Waterloo.
