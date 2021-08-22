 Skip to main content
COLUMBUS HISTORY
top story
MEMORY LANE - FROM COLUMBUS JOURNAL ARCHIVES

COLUMBUS HISTORY

Columbus Area Historical Society

1971

Ron Balfanz was named resident manufacturing engineer for Columbus Products Corporation. He was with the Enerpac organization since 1968.

Nancy Behl won the Championship Trophy at the Dane County Coliseum as she rode Golden Aire at the Imperial Horse Show.

1981

David Meier returned from a six-week trip to four different South American countries. He played on a special basketball team called the Sports Ambassadors.

Tamara White was named Miss Columbus at the local festival. Lynette Ziegler took first runner up and Melissa Packel was second runner up.

1991

The pool’s last day for swimming was Aug. 25. Lifeguards for the season were, from front, left, Jamie Titus, Amy Wollen, Lori Wollen, Jennifer Arzt, and Shari Wollen; back, Eric Sampson, Bridget Geiger, supervisor Pat Schellin, Brandi Baker, Paula Hewitt and Joe Titus.

The Columbus School Board decided to discontinue the Home Economics program currently and reinstate the program in the future. The current home economics teacher, Mary Roche resigned to pursue full-time employment.

2001

Plans were underway for the fifth annual Michelle Vick Memorial Softball tournaments. Friends and teammates have come together to raise money to maintain and improve parks in Columbus.

A new prep high school season marks changes in the Capitol Conference. Leaving the conference are McFarland, Mount Horeb, Poynette, and Lodi. New to the conference are Cambridge, Marshall, and Waterloo.

Follow us on Facebook at Columbus, WI Area Historical Society, or email museumcahs@gmail.com. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the second and fourth Saturday of the month or by appointment.

1981 David Meier

Meier

