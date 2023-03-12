Columbus Area Historical Society

1973

The Columbus Kiwanis Club honored boy scoutmaster Fred Kraft and cubmaster James Warminsky for their work with area youth.

Wisconsin Telephone Company announced plans to bury 17 miles of telephone cable with 180 telephone poles and 17 miles of aerial cable.

1983

For the past 25 years, Wray George had witnessed the transformation of the athletic program at Columbus High School from its early beginnings to something to be proud of. George played football at University of Wisconsin-Madison for four years under legendary coach Harry Sthuldrecher, one of the famed four horsemen of Norte Dame. In 1956, George came to Columbus High School as junior varsity and track coach. The next year he became head basketball, varsity assistant football, and wrestling coach. In 1959, Jim Fritchen became basketball coach, and John Ganga head football coach. George was appointed athletic director after the 1959-60 school year.

Columbus Associates, a group of local investors, unveiled a proposal to spend $650,000 to transform the old Columbus hospital into a 40-unit elderly housing center.

1993

Ground was broken on March 4 in the Columbus Industrial Park for the Columbus Water & Light new administration building, utility garage, substation, and well No. 4. The 17-acre site is located on the northeast corner of the intersection of Highway 151 bypass and Hwy. 60. The new well No. 4, 677 feet deep, was drilled to back up the wells at the old Water & Light site.

The Columbus Rural Fire Group purchased a 1993 fire tanker truck that holds 2,800 gallons of water for rural fires.

2003

Columbus’s first day of a measurable seasonal snowfall didn’t come until March 2003. Young people enjoyed throwing snowballs and playing in the snow.

Pat Wendt stood among the 14,976 boxes of Girl Scout Cookies stored in her garage. Top sellers were Bridget Weisensel, 777 boxes; Chelsea Beers, 513 boxes; and Abby Luick, 462 boxes.

