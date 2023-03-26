Columbus Area Historical Society

1973

The Columbus City Council received plans on the proposed new fire station. The Fire Department and Planning Commission was working with an Oshkosh architectural firm on plans for the new station. Some concern was expressed over what would be done with the house on the property and the taking down of the old station.

A logjam on the Crawfish River led to wide spread flooding of lowlands along the river. Water was brushing the bottom of the Highway 16 bridge just below the dam.

1983

Tom Kraus, a seed salesman in Middleton purchased three loads of farm equipment from Mid-State Power and Equipment. The group then set out on a 7,000 mile round trip to Delta Junction, Alaska, where Kraus purchased 3,000 acres of farm land.

The City Council approved plans to build a park with two men’s and women’s softball diamonds on city land between Robbins Creek and Highway 151. Note Instead of a park, the Columbus Water & Light relocated to the site.

1993

The Columbus Police and Fire Commission appointed Anthony Bruns of Broadhead, as the new police chief, replacing Jack Pace.

Chris Behl, of CB Video, was hired to videotape City Council meetings which would be shown on the local access channel at a later date. The service began on April 7.

2003

The Columbus Lady Cardinals basketball team captured their second straight state championship with a 51-40 win over Fox Valley Lutheran in the title game.

Members of the Columbus Popcorn Wagon Association pushed Columbus’ restored 1928 Dunbar Popcorn Wagon into its new home at 128 W. James St. The wagon was owned and operated by George Hasey for more than 50 years in its location at the four corners in downtown Columbus.

Visit www.columbuswiareahistory.com or follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/columbuswiareahistory or email info@columbuswiareahistory.com to reach us. The Columbus WI Area Historical Society is looking for a new home for its museum. If anyone has ideas on where to locate, please contact the society.