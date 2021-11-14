COLUMBUS HISTORY

Columbus Area Historical Society
1971
The Roundy’s Fun Fund marked its 27th year of operation having been established in 1944. The fund was created by Joseph (Roundy) Coughlin, a former Wisconsin State Journal sports columnist. The fund provided handicapped and underprivileged children toys, parties, or an excursion not available elsewhere.
Mrs. John Forseth was awarded the 1971 CAROL Award by the Columbus-Fall River Jaycettes for her family and community contributions and her name was entered in the state competition.
1981
The “new” Columbus High School Marching Band and Color Guard under the direction of Mike Ajango gave a 15 minute mini show to students and citizens in the gym after the Veterans Day program.
Sister Joeann Daley, a member of the Dominican Order, and the daughter of Joe and Loretta Daley from Columbus, became a well-known artist living in Montana and serving as arts development coordinator while creating art in the mediums of photoetching and lithography. In 1979, she moved to Florence, Italy, where she earned a master in fine arts degree in 1981.
1991
Herbert and Barbara Cooper were reunited with family members that he had not seen for 37 years on a trip to Arkansas and Texas.
Fifth grade students “kicked-off” the second year of the D.A.R.E. - Drug Abuse Resistance Education, a program sponsored by the Columbus School District and the Columbus Police Department.
2001
The Greater Columbus Recreation Committee turned over to the Columbus Area Aquatic Center Committee a check in the amount of $173,000 for the new pool that had been raised by the GCBC and its volunteers that had been raised over the last seven years.
Todd Frey of the Frey Group Owners held a grand opening of a new store called Chadbourn Place in the former First National Bank building. The store carried items related to horses and carriages.
Follow us on Facebook at Columbus, WI Area Historical Society, or email museumcahs@gmail.com. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the second and fourth Saturday of the month or by appointment.