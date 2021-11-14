COLUMBUS HISTORY

Columbus Area Historical Society

1971

The Roundy’s Fun Fund marked its 27th year of operation having been established in 1944. The fund was created by Joseph (Roundy) Coughlin, a former Wisconsin State Journal sports columnist. The fund provided handicapped and underprivileged children toys, parties, or an excursion not available elsewhere.

Mrs. John Forseth was awarded the 1971 CAROL Award by the Columbus-Fall River Jaycettes for her family and community contributions and her name was entered in the state competition.

1981

The “new” Columbus High School Marching Band and Color Guard under the direction of Mike Ajango gave a 15 minute mini show to students and citizens in the gym after the Veterans Day program.

Sister Joeann Daley, a member of the Dominican Order, and the daughter of Joe and Loretta Daley from Columbus, became a well-known artist living in Montana and serving as arts development coordinator while creating art in the mediums of photoetching and lithography. In 1979, she moved to Florence, Italy, where she earned a master in fine arts degree in 1981.

1991