COLUMBUS HISTORY

Columbus Area Historical Society

1971

Columbus Federal Savings & Loan opened the doors of its new home on the corner of Ludington and Mill Streets. The building was needed to serve the larger number of Columbus area residents.

Arnold Lober, principal of Zion Lutheran School was honored by family and faculty after teaching at Zion for the past 25 years. Lober, his wife Emma, and their four children moved to Columbus in December 1946. The school at the time was a four-room building now an apartment building on W. Mill Street.

1981

School District administrator Dick Mortimer reported that recent parent-teacher conferences were well attended, with attendance 98% at Fuller Street, 95% at Hampden, 98% at Dickason and 66% at the high school.

The Columbus Water & Light Department received approval to raise water rates by 28%. A typical residential customer would pay $5.18 a month up from $4.05 each month.

1991

Christmas trees were available from the Francis Farm, rural Rio, for between $5 and $15.