COLUMBUS HISTORY

1971
Columbus Federal Savings & Loan opened the doors of its new home on the corner of Ludington and Mill Streets. The building was needed to serve the larger number of Columbus area residents.
Arnold Lober, principal of Zion Lutheran School was honored by family and faculty after teaching at Zion for the past 25 years. Lober, his wife Emma, and their four children moved to Columbus in December 1946. The school at the time was a four-room building now an apartment building on W. Mill Street.
1981
School District administrator Dick Mortimer reported that recent parent-teacher conferences were well attended, with attendance 98% at Fuller Street, 95% at Hampden, 98% at Dickason and 66% at the high school.
The Columbus Water & Light Department received approval to raise water rates by 28%. A typical residential customer would pay $5.18 a month up from $4.05 each month.
1991
Christmas trees were available from the Francis Farm, rural Rio, for between $5 and $15.
Porth Chevrolet Buick sponsored a “trunkful of toys” Christmas toy drive and donated $250 in toys for needy children.
2001
The Columbus School Board appointed a facilities committee to study the possibility of building a new high school. The original plan, drafted by the architectural firm of Bray Associates, called for additions at the high school and elementary schools. That plan was rejected since it took up valuable green space.
Frank Family and Friends of the late Don Smith gathered at the Columbus Water Tower to dedicate a plaque honoring Smith for his 35 years of service to the community.
